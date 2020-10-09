Cuomo: President’s political strategy is divide and conquer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Friday. He agreed with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric helped inspire the botched planned abduction of Whitmer.

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was threatened by a group that was threatening harm to her, and the governor suggested that the president was inciting or facilitating this kind of division,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There is no question that the president of the U.S. is a divisive force. He has been, his campaign was premised on division. His campaign was the oldest political strategy in the book, used by the Roman empire; divide and conquer.”

“New Yorkers should be outraged by this kind of racist vitriolic poison that is being spread. Yeah, the trump campaign is fostering it—I’m not surprised. New Yorkers are repeating it—I am surprised. All good, decent New Yorkers should be outraged.”

LATEST STORIES