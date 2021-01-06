Cuomo calls D.C. riots ‘failed attempt at a coup’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Wednesday amid riots at the nation’s Capitol, calling it a ‘failed attempt at a coup’.
The full statement reads:
“The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won’t let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation’s Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out.”Gov. Andrew Cuomo, (D) New York