Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Crocs announces ‘Free Pair For Healthcare’ program

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Heroes on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

It is a new program called “A Free Pair For Healthcare.”

Individual healthcare workers can visit Crocs’ website here to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at Work. Shipping is also free.

The website opens for requests each day at noon Eastern.

It will stay open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled, and then reopens the next day at noon.

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak