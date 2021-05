NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a successful pilot week, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has decided to extend a program offering free vaccines at pop-up sites in several New York City transit hubs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first announced the program last Monday and it was originally set to run from Wednesday through Sunday to see how New Yorkers would react. After people lined up and thousands got the shot at the participating stations, the MTA on Sunday said the initiative would now continue through May 22.