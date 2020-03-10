Coronavirus halts Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! studio audiences

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) — Two popular game shows will not film in front of a live studio audience due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! said they will stop filming episodes “for the time being” with audience members out of an abundance of caution as the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise in the United States.

No estimate date was given on when audience members will be allowed back in.

