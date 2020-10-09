Connecticut city council votes to rename sewage plant after HBO’s John Oliver

by: Leah Myers and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Danbury, Conn., Mayor Mark Boughton announced a tongue-in-cheek move posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, to rename Danbury’s local sewage treatment plant after Oliver following the comedian’s expletive-filled rant about the city. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “Congratulations, Mr. Oliver, you now have a poop plant named after you.”

That statement was from Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton just seconds after the City Council voted over Zoom Thursday evening to name the city’s sewage plant after the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

The council voted 18 yay, 1 nay, 1 abstention.

This comes after Oliver slammed the city over the summer on his show. He later admitted he randomly chose the Connecticut city to feud with.

Mayor Boughton retaliated with his own video, telling Oliver he would name the city’s sewage plant after him.

Oliver replied, promising to donate $55,000 to local charities if Boughton followed through on the renaming.

The plant will officially be renamed, ‘The John Oliver Memorial Sewage Plant.’

