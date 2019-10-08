Concussion talks cross over to cheerleading

BERKLEY, Calif. (NEWS10) — The concussion conversation in sports is now headed off the field and to the sidelines.

Cheerleading is now being considered as a high risk sport for head injuries. An ex-cheerleader has filed a lawsuit against UC Berkley claiming she got concussions that were ignored by her coaches.

Missy Martin, 23, said she was bullied into cheering after suffering multiple head injuries.

“Everyday I have a headache. Yesterday, specifically, I was dealing with nauseousness. I couldn’t work on my homework,” she said. “The biggest thing I want is change for cheerleaders. I want them to be safe, I want people to take them seriously, and I want them to treat them like athletes.”

Martin said one injury happened after she was accidentally kicked in the head. And while most of the national conversation on concussions centers around football, concussion risk for cheerleaders are on the rise.

According to a recent study, nearly one-third of high school cheerleaders reported suffering a concussion.