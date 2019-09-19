Companies targeted for selling Vitamin E acetate

AMHERST, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts company is among three in the country being targeted by New York for contributing to vaping illnesses and deaths.

More companies could be included.

Mass Terpenes in Amherst is accused of selling Vitamin E acetate to other companies thaaaaat make oils for vapes. It’s used as an oil thickener and was found in products used by the seven people who died, according to the New York State Health Department.

On Wednesday, the company published a message to its buyers on its website that reads, in-part, “Until the definitive cause is identified, do not include Vitamin E thickeners in anything you make or sell” and “We have taken steps to ensure that absolutely no products on this site contain Vitamin E acetate.”