Colt suspending production of AR-15 rifle

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (NEWS10) — Colt, an AR-15 manufacturer, said it has stopped production of its semi-automatic rifles for civilian use.

The company said there are too many of the high-powered guns on the market already, and sales for them have slumped.

However, Colt reaffirmed its support for the Second Amendment and said they are adapting to consumer demand.

Several other companies make AR-15 style guns, which have been used in several mass shootings putting it at the center of a national gun control debate.

Colt said, however, they are not ending production permanently.