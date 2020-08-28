Coke to offer buyouts to 4k workers in US, Canada

ATLANTA (CNN) — Coca-Cola announced a major global restructuring. It is offering voluntary buyouts to 4,000 workers in the U.S. including Puerto Rico and Canada.

Those that accept will reduce the number of involuntary layoffs. Coke says similar buyouts are being offered to workers in other areas of the world.

The severance program could amount to around $550 million. It also plans to reduce its number of operating units from 17 to 9.

Coke experienced one of its worst quarters in its history in the spring amid the pandemic with revenue dropping 28% and net income falling 32%.

Around half of Coke’s sales are from restaurants, movie theaters, and large public gatherings such as sporting events, which have been closed or limited.

