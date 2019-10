(NEWS10) — The U.S. Coast Guard made a major drug bust in the waters off the coast of Mexico, Central and South America.

Investigators seized $400 million in cocaine and marijuana.

The contraband was found hidden away in drug smuggling boats in 18 separate operations. They found more than 27 million pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana.

The illegal drugs were off loaded at Florida’s Port Everglades.