(KTVX) – Cinemark has announced the return of Summer Movie Clubhouse, a program offering discounted tickets for families looking to “escape from the summer heat” with a trip to the theater.

Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse, which runs from June 19 through August 10, offers showings of family-friendly films for $1.50 per ticket (plus taxes and fees) every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Some locations will also offer additional showtimes on Mondays and Thursdays; customers can check with their local theater for showtimes.

Nearly 200 locations in 35 states are participating, according to Cinemark.

Showings and snacks at participating Cinemark theaters will be discounted during the chain’s Summer Movie Clubhouse program. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Movies available to watch during Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse include “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Mummies,” “The Bad Guys,” “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

Kids’ snack packs will also be discounted by $1 during these showtimes. No coupon is necessary.

The program’s $1.50 pricing (per ticket) is valid for both children and adults, according to Cinemark’s frequently asked questions page. Additionally, children under 12 years old should be accompanied by an adult, the theater chain recommends.

“Moviegoers of all ages can delight in seeing some of their favorite films back on the big screen,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer, in a press release. “Quality time with friends and family, along with discounts on movie tickets and snacks, are sure to make this summer even sweeter at the theater.”

More information, as well as a list of participating theaters, can be found at Cinemark’s official site.