Charter: No layoffs, furloughs for next 60 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Charter Communications announced on Monday it will not have any layoffs or furloughs for at least the next 60 days.
The announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to provide support to their employees during the coronavirus pandmic.
So far, Charter has implemented an immediate raise of $1.50 an hour for all front line employees with permanent wage increases from $15 to $20 an hour over the next two years. They’ve also given employees three weeks of COVID-19 related flex time in addition to any paid administrative leave due to exposure to the virus.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
- Toddlers & COVID-19: how the pandemic could affect development for young kids
- Olympic task force helping athletes cope with 2020 games being postponed
- Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure
- U.S. surgeon general outlines how states should reopen economies