Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a sweet treat

(CNN) — What is your favorite kind of doughnut… chocolate, glazed, jelly filled? Today, Friday June, 7, 2019 is National Doughnut Day. Celebrate it by kick-starting your day with one of these sweet treats.

This day was first started back in 1938 by the Salvation Army to honor women who volunteered with the organization during World War I.

These “Salvation Army Lassies” would server doughnuts to solders on the front lines in Europe more than 100 years ago. They would often cook the treats in hot oil inside the metal helmets of U.S. solders.

As a result, American Infantry men at the time were called “dough boys”.

Whether it is a cruller or a bear claw, topped with sprinkles or icing, you are part of an American tradition by enjoying a doughnut today.

Be sure to check out your local bakery or coffee shop to see what kind of National Doughnut Day deals they may be offering.