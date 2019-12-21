CDC gets funding for tick-borne illness research

ATLANTA (NEWS10) — Funding is now on the way to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help fight Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

The $14 million marks a $2 million increase from last year.

Meanwhile, the Kay Hagan Tick Act is now going to be included in the spending package for fiscal year 2020. It’s named after Sen. Kay Hagan, who recently passed away due to complications from Powassan virus.

According to Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York is the number one target for tick-related disease in the United States.