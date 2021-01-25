Budweiser forgoes Super Bowl spot to support COVID-19 vaccine awareness

ST. LOUIS (NEWS10) – After a year unlike any other, Budweiser has decided to forego their Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, they are reallocating that media investment to help support COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education through various marketing efforts throughout the year.

Additionally, the brand is creating a film narrated by actress, writer and director Rashida Jones.

The film will be ran digitally throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. The piece, Bigger Picture, “celebrates the individual acts of resilience that sparked hope during a trying year.” Within the movie, a group of first responders are highlighted because they were one of the first people to receive the COVID vaccine.

As part of their vaccine education and awareness support, Budweiser will be donating their advertising time in 2021 to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, one of the largest public health communications campaigns in history.

The American beer company selected Rashida Jones to narrate the piece due to her involvement in COVID vaccine awareness and education. As an “outspoken advocate,” Jones recently spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci about a world after COVID-19 on her “Ask Big Questions” podcast.