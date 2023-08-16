CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two brothers were killed and five people – including four police officers and a hostage – were injured in a standoff that began Tuesday afternoon and ended early Wednesday morning in Clarksville, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Clarksville officers attempted to execute arrest warrants Tuesday afternoon for 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green, who were both accused of aggravated burglary.

However, the brothers allegedly barricaded themselves in an apartment with a hostage, resulting in several hours of negotiations with officers.

Late at night, as the standoff was ongoing, one of the suspects allegedly fired several shots toward police, injuring an officer. The officer was taken to the hospital with a foot injury.

(Courtesy: Caitlin Marie Knight)

(Courtesy: Caitlin Marie Knight)

Officials said officers eventually entered the home and a shootout occurred, which led to the Green brothers being shot and killed and the hostage being shot and injured.

The TBI reported four Clarksville officers were hit by gunfire during the incident, but none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Clarksville police confirmed that the barricaded suspect situation had come to an end.

Meanwhile, the TBI said its special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of both suspects. The agency will hand off the results of their investigation to the district attorney general, who will decide if the shooting was justified.