MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle assigned to the McAllen station was tracking a group of people suspected of crossing the border illegally, the agency said. While on the vehicle, the agent was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas.

A news release stated he was found unresponsive by his fellow agents who initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS support.

The agent was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The death of an agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” said United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.