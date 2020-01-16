Bill could expand child care for community college parents

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Federal lawmakers are now considering a bill that would expand access to child care for parents enrolled in community college.

A recent government report shows that about 20 percent of students are parents, and they struggle to find affordable, quality child care. About half of those students leave school without a degree.

Under the bill, $9 billion would be made available to create child care programs at no cost to low income parents attending community colleges.

Some two-year schools in the SUNY system already offer similar programs. In the Capital Region, Hudson Valley Community College and SUNY Schenectady offer on-campus day care at an affordable cost.

