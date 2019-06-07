Big money and big controversy courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Game 3 of the NBA Finals came with a lot of courtside controversy. Little of the drama had to do with the actual game, instead it was focused on the celebrities and team investors sitting in the best seats in the house.
GSW investor banned by NBA after shoving Toronto Raptors player
The NBA banned Golden State Warriors investor, Mark Stevens, for a year and fined him $500,000 after he was seen shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry later confirmed in a post-game presser that Stevens also cursed at him multiple times.
Stevens was seated courtside when Lowry crashed into an empty chair, amid a row of other seats, while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. Stevens was seen pushing Lowry from two chairs away while still seated.
According to the league, the ban is effective immediately, includes all Warriors team activities, and will carry through the 2019-20 season and postseason.
“A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard, and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league,” the league said in a statement. “As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games.”
According to ESPN, Stevens apologized in a statement released Thursday night and said he fully accepted the punishment from the league and the Warriors.
“I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired,” he said. “What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it. Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in an attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organizations. I’m grateful to those who accepted my calls. I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgement understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the person I am or have been throughout my life. I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right. I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors.”
Beyonce’s bubble: Did the wife of the Warriors owner invade it?
A viral clip from Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, has the BeyHive buzzing.
The clip shows Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, leaning over Beyoncé to talk to her rapper husband, Jay-Z.
Fans jumped to Queen B’s defense on social media but things quickly got out of hand when they began to troll Curran on twitter.
Curran revealed to a senior writer for ESPN that she deactivated her Instagram account after receiving death threats over the situation.