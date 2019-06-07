Big money and big controversy courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: (L-R) Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nicole Curran and Joseph S. Lacob attend Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using […]

Game 3 of the NBA Finals came with a lot of courtside controversy. Little of the drama had to do with the actual game, instead it was focused on the celebrities and team investors sitting in the best seats in the house.

GSW investor banned by NBA after shoving Toronto Raptors player

The NBA banned Golden State Warriors investor, Mark Stevens, for a year and fined him $500,000 after he was seen shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry later confirmed in a post-game presser that Stevens also cursed at him multiple times.

Stevens was seated courtside when Lowry crashed into an empty chair, amid a row of other seats, while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. Stevens was seen pushing Lowry from two chairs away while still seated.

According to the league, the ban is effective immediately, includes all Warriors team activities, and will carry through the 2019-20 season and postseason.

“A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard, and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league,” the league said in a statement. “As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games.”

According to ESPN, Stevens apologized in a statement released Thursday night and said he fully accepted the punishment from the league and the Warriors.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired,” he said. “What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it. Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in an attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organizations. I’m grateful to those who accepted my calls. I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgement understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the person I am or have been throughout my life. I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right. I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors.”

Beyonce’s bubble: Did the wife of the Warriors owner invade it?

A viral clip from Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, has the BeyHive buzzing.

The clip shows Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, leaning over Beyoncé to talk to her rapper husband, Jay-Z.

Fans jumped to Queen B’s defense on social media but things quickly got out of hand when they began to troll Curran on twitter.

Curran revealed to a senior writer for ESPN that she deactivated her Instagram account after receiving death threats over the situation.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran explained to Ramona Shelburne that she was asking if the pair wanted something to drink. She says Beyonce asked for water while Jay-Z asked for a vodka soda; while asking if he wanted a lime with his drink, Curran says she had to lean in because Oracle Arena was so loud.

Curran said the whole situation came to light when she got home and saw what fans were saying on social media. Shelburne tweeted her response, “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

According to People, Beyonce’s publicist took to Instagram to ask fans to stop “spewing hate.”

Yvette Noel-Schure ended her post by telling fans, “It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

GSW’s big return in Game 4

The Toronto Raptors went on to win Game 3, 123-109, putting them up two games to one against the Golden State Warriors.

In Friday’s Game 4, the Warriors may have a leg up with Klay Thompson set to return from a left hamstring injury.

However, two-time reigning finals MVP Kevin Durant remains out after straining his right calf on May 8 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 9 pm tonight on News10 ABC.