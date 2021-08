NEW YORK (WWTI) — Medical staff and health care workers in New York now have to get vaccinated for COVID. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all health care workers, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, must be vaccinated by September 27.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), 75% of New York's hospital workers, 74% of the state's adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state's nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series. Following Cuomo's announcement, DOH will reportedly soon issue Section 16 Orders requiring all hospitals, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes to develop and implement an employee mandate. This will include limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.