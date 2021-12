MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and allegedly striking two police vehicles. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Derek Zigon, 29, of Cherry Valley was arrested on December 21.

Around 7 a.m. that morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a car chase by the Canajoharie Police Department. The pursuit had left the village and was traveling east on State Highway 5 into Mohawk.