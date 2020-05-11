Biden campaign reports raising $60 million with DNC in April

In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida’s presidential primary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Monday that it and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised $60 million in April, a solid sum that may ease some Democratic worries that the party’s presumptive nominee is stumbling in the money race.

Biden’s campaign was almost broke before he vaulted to the top of the crowded Democratic presidential field on Super Tuesday in early March. He became the party’s presumptive nominee when his sole remaining rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign in early April.

The campaign said in a statement that its average April donation was $32.63, “showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis.” It has recently announced a number of hires, a sign of a newly secure financial position.

Biden remains far behind President Donald Trump in campaign fundraising. Trump and the Republican National Committee reported raising $212 million in the first three months of 2020.