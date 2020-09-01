VERMONT (NEWS10) — Ben & Jerry’s is launching a podcast about racism in America. It will be a six-part series with Fox Media and the Who We Are Project.
The series links specific periods in U.S. history to modern day systemic racism in 30 minute episodes.
Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of political, social and environmental activism. The organizations that worked on the podcast said that in the wake of George Floyd’s death, America faces a racial reckoning, which requires an honest look at American history.
The podcast called “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” premieres September 15.
LATEST STORIES
- Bills TE Dawson Knox: “With the weapons we have, we’re gonna be pretty dangerous”
- Airbnb reaches tax agreement in Washington County
- NEN Xtra – Leadership in Patriots locker room helps advance social/racial justice
- Ben & Jerry’s launching anti-racism podcast
- Albany Med setting up outdoor testing site for flu season