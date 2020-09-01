Ben & Jerry’s launching anti-racism podcast

VERMONT (NEWS10) — Ben & Jerry’s is launching a podcast about racism in America. It will be a six-part series with Fox Media and the Who We Are Project.

The series links specific periods in U.S. history to modern day systemic racism in 30 minute episodes.

Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of political, social and environmental activism. The organizations that worked on the podcast said that in the wake of George Floyd’s death, America faces a racial reckoning, which requires an honest look at American history.

The podcast called “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” premieres September 15.

