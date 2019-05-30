Ben and Jerry’s wants to make CBD-infused ice cream

Ben and Jerry’s announced it plans on making CBD-infused ice cream.

The ice cream company says right now the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages but a public hearing is scheduled on Friday on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages.

“We’re doing this for our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”

Ben and Jerry’s says it has written a public comment in support of legalization. It’s urging consumers to file a public comment with the FDA.