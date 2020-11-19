Averill Park native donates $1M to Boston Children’s

BOSTON (NEWS10) — A foundation created by an Averill Park native is now donating a $1 million grant to the Boston Children’s Hospital Heart Center.

Kate Bowen, the founder of the Georgia Claire Bowen Foundation, is donating the money in honor of her daughter, who was born in the cardiac arrest unit in 2018. Georgia survived because doctors tried a cutting edge treatment to save her life.

The grant will establish the Georgia Claire Bowen IMPACT (Imagining More Possibilities in Advanced Cardiac Therapies) Initiative that will support new kinds of pediatric heart research at the same hospital that saved Georgia’s life.

In a statement, Kate Bowen said: