Averill Park native donates $1M to Boston Children’s

BOSTON (NEWS10) — A foundation created by an Averill Park native is now donating a $1 million grant to the Boston Children’s Hospital Heart Center.
Kate Bowen, the founder of the Georgia Claire Bowen Foundation, is donating the money in honor of her daughter, who was born in the cardiac arrest unit in 2018. Georgia survived because doctors tried a cutting edge treatment to save her life.
The grant will establish the Georgia Claire Bowen IMPACT (Imagining More Possibilities in Advanced Cardiac Therapies) Initiative that will support new kinds of pediatric heart research at the same hospital that saved Georgia’s life.
In a statement, Kate Bowen said:
“After establishing the Georgia Claire Bowen Foundation, we knew our first grant had to support pediatric cardiac research at Boston Children’s Hospital, where Georgia spent her first months after surviving cardiac arrest at birth. Georgia received the best care at BCH by some of the country’s leading doctors and nurses. We know what Boston Children’s Hospital is capable of achieving and we are proud to make this donation to pave the way for more groundbreaking pediatric patient care. Through this grant, we hope to revolutionize pediatric cardiac research for babies like Georgia and many more.”
