Average US price of gas up 25 cents a gallon to $2.89

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP/NEWS10) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89.

In Albany, gas has risen 5.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Albany are 28.6 cents higher than they were a month ago, and 38.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

GasBuddy’s survey of 546 local stations shows that the station in is $2.65 per gallon, and the most $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 34 cents. The lowest price New York on is $2.54, and the highest is $3.41, an 87 cent difference.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since November 20. The average price of diesel went up 24 cents over the same period to $3.09.