Average gas prices fall 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon. In New England, prices are falling again as demand stalls.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs. Meanwhile, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the surge in COVID cases are causing oil demand and oil prices to stall.

Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week. Prices in Maine fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon, the organization said Monday.

Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.6 cents, to $3.29. In Vermont, prices fell 2 cents to land at $3.36. The national average was $3.30 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.9 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon. According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since December 3.