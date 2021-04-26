Average gas prices are up across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, and that goes for New York and the country as a whole. According to AAA, the national average is up two cents at $2.89 per gallon. A year ago, it was $1.78.

“Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020. A year ago, social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand. Now, the demand for fuel is in line with the typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic. Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help to keep pump prices from spiking dramatically.” AAA

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Albany rose 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon on Monday. Gas prices at Albany’s 546 stations are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago, and 77.6 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Albany is $2.64 per gallon, and the most expensive is $3.11. Statewide, the lowest price is $2.61 and the highest is $3.29.

AAA says that New York’s average price went up three cents since last week. It’s now $2.92, but was $2.19 a year ago. Here are their average prices across upstate New York: