Assembling a kid-friendly winter car kit

(NEWS10) — If you’re getting ready to head out of town for Christmas, make sure you have a good winter car kit prepared. And if the kids are coming, there are a few items you want to check off that list.

Parents of young infants should pack a cooler with some premade formula. The cooler will help keep it fresh in case you’re stuck for a couple of hours.

For toddlers, juice boxes, crackers or cereal will do.

Expert also say to not buckle kids into the car seat with puffy coats on because it compromises their safety. Instead, cover them with a blanket and keep some extra warm clothes on hand.

“What I do with the snow suit, I put it in my trunk and I forget about it.” Dr. Richard So of the Cleveland Clinic said. “So, if my car breaks down and then I have something to keep my baby warm.”

If you do break down or get stuck, having activities like coloring books on hand can help keep kids occupied while mom and dad deal with getting the car back on the road.