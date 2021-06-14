ASPCA launches new tool to educate people on helping stray kittens

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – To coincide with the start of Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month and kitten season, the ASPCA launched a new online tool to help the public when they find stray kittens outdoors. Hundreds of thousands of homeless kittens are born across the country during kitten season, and by using this interactive tool, animal lovers will be able to make the best decision for kittens’ ongoing well-being.

ASPCA says newborn and young kittens, both among the most vulnerable animal populations, are often removed from their environment and unintentionally orphaned by well-meaning community members, but this might not always be the right course of action. For example, some stray kittens may appear to be alone, but the mom—who knows exactly what her new litter needs—may be hiding nearby or out getting food.

Not all kittens require the same kind of assistance, and the public can now easily determine the appropriate lifesaving approach, tailored to the individual situation of each kitten, by answering a series of simple questions about how the animals were found and other observations.

Feline breeding season, otherwise known as kitten season, often occurs during warmer months—typically March through October with timing that varies across the country—and is when many shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake.

The ASPCA currently operates two foster programs in the United States—one in New York City and one in Los Angeles —alongside providing spay/neuter services for Trap-Neuter-Return-Monitor (TNRM) programs.