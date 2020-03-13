Army COVID-19 hotline launched

Breaking News
WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Army has launched a hotline for service members and their families who are moving to or from areas affected by the coronavirus.

The hotline will answer questions and offer guidance to families affected by new Army guidelines concerning permanent change-of-station moves.

Soldiers, who were based in countries that have been designated as alert level two or three, can also call for advice.

The number is 1-888-276-9472.

