Are you eligible for the most recent stimulus check?

(WWLP) — Now that President Biden has signed the American Rescue Plan Act, millions of Americans are expecting to receive a third stimulus check in the next few weeks. Not everybody is eligible for the stimulus check. If your adjusted gross income is above $80,000, you are not eligible.

Also, if you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, you won’t receive a stimulus check. Nonresident aliens are also ineligible for a third stimulus check. It may seem obvious that a deceased person isn’t eligible for a third stimulus payment. However, only people who died before 2021 are ineligible.

Third-round stimulus checks start at $1,400 per eligible person. A married couple with two dependent children can get up to $5,600. To get the extra $1,400 for a dependent, the dependent must also have a Social Security number.

If you don’t get a third stimulus check now, you won’t lose out on the money if you’re eligible for a payment, but you may have to wait until next tax season to get it.