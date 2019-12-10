App auto calls 911 with safe word

(NEWS10) — A new app will automatically call 911 and record emergencies with just the sound of a designated safe word.

The app, UrSafe, launched on Android and iOS systems on Tuesday. It was developed by an Air Force veteran and two medical professionals, who hope it will help save lives in any assault situation.

Users can call out their safe word — even if their phone is across the room — and their device will instantly record the incident, send the person’s name to police, and store a streamed video on a designated person’s smartphone.

App creators hope 911 centers will buy the app so calls will be sent to the nearest emergency dispatch center.