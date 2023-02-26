GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday. Goodyear police announced that 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

His hometown wasn’t immediately available and it was unclear Sunday if Quintana-Lujan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said the suspect was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer when the vehicle crashed into a group of bicyclists about 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, a busy highway in Goodyear which is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

Quintana-Lujan stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with authorities in their investigation, according to police spokeswoman Lisa Berry.

Berry said a woman bicyclist died at the scene and another victim died at a hospital. Their names and ages weren’t immediately available Sunday, but Berry said one of the deceased lived in Goodyear while the other was visiting from out of state.

Berry also said of the 11 hurt, one had life-threatening injuries and several others were in serious condition.

The names, age and hometowns of the 11 injured also haven’t been released yet.