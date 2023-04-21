MIAMI (NEWS10) — Antonio Brown, the majority owner of the Albany Empire, has an arrest warrant out by a Florida judge for unpaid child support.

Court documents state the order was issued in Florida by a Miami-Dade County judge on April 14. Brown allegedly did not make payments he was required to make to his ex-partner Wiltrice Jackson. Brown reportedly owes $30,000.

NEWS10 spoke with Brown’s representation, who claims the former NFL player paid the child support in question and has heard back from the court that the issue is resolved. NEWS10 reached out to Miami-Dade County Court for confirmation of the payment but has yet to hear back.