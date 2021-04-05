Angry at Burger King wait, woman climbs into drive-thru to shoot at staff

by: Andrew Ellison, Eryn Taylor,

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a Memphis, Tennessee Burger King that she opened fire on employees.

Police say when they arrived at the restaurant on March 30 employees told them that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through.

That’s when employees said the woman grabbed a gun from inside the vehicle, extended her body through the drive-through window and began shooting at employees.

The workers fled through a back door and were not hurt, police said.

The woman was accompanied by a man who was driving the gray sedan.

