Amtrak outlines vision for future

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pres. Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan sets aside $80 billion to modernize Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor Line. Amtrak unveiled a new map following the announcement.

Amtrak said its vision for 2035 would reach up to 160 more communities with 49 new potential routes. The goal is to reach more than 20 million more passengers.

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn released the following statement:

“President Biden’s infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for. Amtrak must rebuild and improve the Northeast Corridor, our National Network and expand our service to more of America. The NEC’s many major tunnels and bridges – most of which are over a century old – must be replaced and upgraded to avoid devastating consequences for our transportation network and the country. In addition, Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S. With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country – and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”

Learn more at the Amtrak Connects Us website.