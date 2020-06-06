Amazon trailers go up in flames in massive fire at California commercial building

(KTLA) — Amazon trailers went up in flames as a blaze at a commercial building in California sent smoke towering into the air Friday morning, footage shows.

“Customer orders will be fulfilled from other locations; we expect minimal customer impact,” the company said in a statement to KTLA, explaining workers were evacuated from the building.

The warehouse at 2255 W. Lugonia Ave. is operated by Kuehne & Nagel Inc., which handles Amazon’s “extra-large items,” the statement said.

Video obtained by KTLA shows blue semi-truck trailers with Amazon’s smile logo being consumed by bright orange-red flames. Authorities said the fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Sister station KTLA‘s Sky5 helicopter was overhead about 7:20 a.m. when huge plumes of black smoke billowed from flames tearing through the building. Cars drove past the fire along the adjacent 10 Freeway, which had been closed earlier due to the fire.

With the building’s roof completely scorched off, some flames could still be seen in the blackened debris on the ground. That was more than two hours after firefighters initially responded.

Other footage shows Amazon trailers completely ablaze earlier in the morning. Helicopter footage shot later shows several Amazon trailers parked outside the building as the fire continues burning.

Previously, the company did not explain its affiliation with the building.

“This is not an Amazon building,” Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards wrote in an email.

The company later released another statement clarifying that Kuehne and Nagel helps Amazon ship larger items. Kuehne and Nagel released a statement saying it is not aware of anyone injured.

“We are mobilizing support resources for our employees that have been affected,” Dominique Nadelhofer, a company spokeswoman, said.

Some employees and others who work in the area were standing outside the building as clouds of gray smoke continued to surround it.

“Right now, the power’s out, and as you guys could tell, this fire is kinda threatening the businesses right behind,” said Hans, who did not give his last name. He works at a neighboring business.

“We’re trying to figure out how long this’ll take, how long it’ll affect our workers out here,” he said.

