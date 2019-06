(CNN)– Hey, Alexa, can you help me plan my next date night? Pretty soon that answer will be “Yes.”

Amazon says the device will soon help you do things like setting up a reservation at your favorite restaurant and help with the purchase of movie tickets.

The head scientist for Alexa says Amazon is working with companies like Uber and Atom Tickets to grow the versatility of this virtual assistant.

Customers should be able to access this new feature within the next few months.