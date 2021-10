WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, state police arrest Gina Battista, 29, of Wilton, for a series of traffic-related offenses along Northern Pine Road, Thursday morning. After her arrest, troopers say they realized they had been looking for her in connection to a false report of an unrelated stabbing incident in South Glens Falls.

Police say they found suboxone on Battista during the traffic stop. They also say they found multiple smooth glossy baggies with heroin residue and a set of metal knuckles.