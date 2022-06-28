ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Airbnb is making its ban on parties at short-term rental homes listed on the site permanent. The company said Tuesday that the ban has worked, dropping reports of parties at listed properties by 44% from 2021. In New York State alone, that number has dropped 62% year-over-year.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people were unable to host gatherings at bars and clubs and moved them to private locations. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift its capacity limits at rented properties. That cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.

This comes as Airbnb introduced strict anti-party measures for the upcoming July 4 weekend, where guests without a history of positive reviews on the rental site will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. The company saw success with this initiative, too, during both the Fourth of July 2021 and Memorial Day 2022 weekends, they said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.