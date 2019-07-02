Air National Guard base on lockdown; possible shots heard

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — National Guard officials say Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire has been placed on lockdown after possible shots were heard on the base.

WMUR-TV reports the base in Portsmouth was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

It reports National Guard officials are treating it as an active shooter scenario, although no shooter has been confirmed.

Phone and email messages to the New Hampshire National Guard were not immediately returned.

Further information was not immediately available.