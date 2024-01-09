(KTLA) — Adan Canto, a Mexican-American actor who starred in “The Cleaning Lady” and “Narcos,” has died at 42.

Canto passed away on Monday after a private battle with appendiceal cancer, a representative told Nexstar, the parent company of KTLA.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” read a statement. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

In addition to Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” and “Narcos,” Canto’s acting credits also include roles on Netflix’s “Designated Survivor,” “The Following,” and as Sunspot on “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Prior to moving to Hollywood, the Ciudad Acuña native worked as a singer-songwriter in San Antonio, Texas, and later as the lead singer of the jazz band Del Canto in Mexico City.

Canto was also an emerging filmmaker. He directed his first short film, “Before Tomorrow,” in 2014, and his second, “The Shot,” starring Theo Rossi, in 2020.

Adan Canto on Nexflix’s “Designated Survivor.” (Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto,” Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in “The Following” more than a decade ago.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their two young children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.