8th suspect in rape of teen surrenders to police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The eighth person suspected of taking part in the rape of a 16-year-old Rhode Island girl that was recorded and posted on social media has turned himself in.

Providence police say 19-year-old Carlos Vasquez turned himself in Tuesday. He faces charges of assault with intent to commit sexual assault and conspiracy. His arraignment was scheduled for later Tuesday. It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Police say the girl was lured to a Providence home on the night of December 20, and plied with alcohol and marijuana before she was assaulted while unconscious. A video of the attack was later posted on Facebook.

LATEST STORIES