ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grab your friends and comfiest movie watching hoodie for the first ever National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3. Movie theaters are celebrating this event with $3 tickets.

New releases like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Bullet Train,” and “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and more are available to watch for less than the cost of popcorn or a drink. Some theaters are even bringing back the December 2021 Marvel release “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Check your local theater to see if they’re participating in this event. You can also go to the National Cinema Day website and enter your location to see if any theaters in your area are participating in this exciting event.