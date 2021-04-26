3 men indicted in drug case in Puerto Rico

National
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three men were indicted Monday in a case that federal authorities say involves some $75 million worth of cocaine found aboard a semi-submersible vessel, the first time such an apparatus has been seized in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the suspects were transporting about 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of cocaine aboard the vessel that was intercepted nearly three weeks ago.

The drug and vessel seizure occurred near the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire