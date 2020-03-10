27 charged in horse racing doping scheme

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — More than two dozen people were charged with giving race horses performance enhancing drugs to help them win prize money at races in several states, including New York.

According to the indictment, the illegal doping scheme covered races in the Empire State, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio and Kentucky. However, it does not specifically say if doping took place at the Saratoga Race Course.

Horse trainers, veterinarians, and drug distributors are accused of misleading and defrauding government agencies by disguising banned drugs with misleading labels.

Prosecutors said their investigation was widespread.

“This is the most far reaching prosecution of race horse doping in the history of the Department of Justice,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman said. “The defendants who we charged today engaged in this conduct, not for the love of the sport, and certainly not out of care for the horses, but for money.”

Meanwhile, Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko used the news to renew his push for passing the Horseracing Integrity Act. The legislation would create a new medical program for horse racing that would attempt to put an end to doping in the sport. Republican Congressman Andy Barr from Kentucky is a co-sponsor of the bill.

