2020 flu vaccine not a match for main strain

BETHESDA, Md. (NEWS10) — There’s more bad news about the flu: The main strain that’s circulating does not exactly match what’s in this year’s flu shot.

Doctors at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said children are particularly susceptible.

Even though the current vaccine may not be a good match, medical professionals said the shot could still save a child’s life.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if your child is exposed to the current flu strain, there’s a 58 percent chance that their flu shot will be well matched to protect against it.