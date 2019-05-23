$20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman now delayed

(CNN) – We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. The re-designed bill that was expected to debut next year has now been pushed back.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the new bill will now be unveiled in 2028 because the department wanted to focus on boosting security features.

The conductor of the Underground Railroad will be featured on the front of the new $20 bill. While she will replace former President Andrew Jackson on the front of that currency, he will still be featured on the back.

When the plan was announced in 2016, officials wanted the new bill to come out in 2020 because it’s the hundreth anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. This gave women the right to vote.

Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York in 1913.